Khushi Kapoor Steals the Show in Black Gown With A Snug Bodice at Manish Malhotra Show; Watch

Mumbai was buzzing with excitement on Thursday night as the dazzling Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show took centrestage. The star-studded affair was a Bollywood bonanza at the Jio Convention Centre with the likes of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, and more, strutting their stuff at this fabulous event.

Ranveer Singh rocked the ramp with his charisma, walking for the men’s range, while Alia Bhatt was an absolute stunner, walking for the women’s range. The show was filled with glitz, glamour, and loads of jaw-dropping moments, as fashion, fame, and fun collided.

Sibling duos like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor, Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji, among many others stole the show! Khushi Kapoor, in particular, wowed everyone with her fashion choice. She rocked a stunning black high-neck net gown featuring exquisite embroidery and a snug bodice. Completing her look with dewy make-up and a sleek ponytail, she left everyone in awe of her elegance and style, as she walked in with her BFF Orry. Check out the video here:

Orry, on the other hand, opted for a basic, black tee and leather trousers. He completed his look with statement gold jewellery.

Manish Malhotra’s couture celebrates Indian craftsmanship with opulent silhouettes and rich heritage, showcased with grandeur. The ‘it’ designer is set to debut as a director too. Rumours are rife that he will soon be directing the biopic of late actress Meena Kumari which is likely to star Kriti Sanon in the lead. Reportedly, the film is currently in the scripting stage and will be backed by Bhushan Kumar T-Series. However, Tajdar Amrohi, son of Meena Kumari’s husband Kamal Amrohi, has said that Manish, who is a close friend of his, is yet to reach out to him for the necessary permissions.