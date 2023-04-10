Khushi Kapoor Stuns in Sexy Black Dress as She Parties With Orhan, Attends Atif Aslam's Concert; See Pics

Khushi Kapoor is yet to make her Bollywood debut but Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The aspirant actress is currently in Dubai with her friends and the photos and videos from their trip have gone viral on social media. Orhan Awatramani, who is a popular face among celebrities these days, took to his Instagram handle to share photos from their outing. The star kid also attended Atif Aslam’s concert in Dubai with her friends.

Orhan shared a series of photos from their happening night. He shared a couple of videos of Aslam singing, besides sharing snaps with his friend. He also shared a photo with Khushi in which the latter can be seen putting her arms around Orhan. She is dressed in a sexy black dress and opted for light makeup with bold eyes. Orry also shared a photo with Khushi’s producer father Boney Kapoor and gave a glimpse of their outing the day after the concert. He can be seen posing with Khushi, who looks gorgeous in a dress with a plunging neckline.

Take a look at the photos:

Khushi and Orhan jetted off to Dubai a couple of days ago with their friends. Before this, Orhan had a small vacation in Rajasthan with Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Besides her, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda will be making their debuts with the Netflix production. Reportedly, Khushi will play the character of Betty, Suhana will be seen as Veronica and Archie will be played by Agastya.

The Archies also stars Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Dot and Delnaaz Irani among others.

