Kiara Advani Almost FALLS in Kareena Kapoor's Lap, Arjun Kapoor Jumps In To Help; Watch Video

Kiara Advani almost fell last week when she was attending an event with Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Kiara has been named as one of the faces of a beauty brand along with Kareena Kapoor and Suhana Khan. While the videos of the trio on the red carpet went viral, a video from inside the event has now surfaced online. In the video, Kiara was seen taking the stage with Kareena while Arjun Kapoor was the host of the night. She stood to greet Arjun and as she made her way back to her seat, lost balance.

The Shershaah actress seemed like she would almost fall into Kareena’s lap. Fortunately, she found her balance and Arjun also extended a hand of help. The video was shared by a fan on Instagram. The video caught fan attention, with many raising concerns for her feet.

“That must have hurt like hell @kiaraaliaadvani," a fan wrote. “Oh I feel bad for her foot, @kiaraaliaadvani I hope your ankle is fine, it looked painful," added another. “How beautifully she managed 🙌," a fan wrote, praising Kiara for tackling the embarrassing moment like a pro.

Fortunately, it seemed that she was okay when she stepped out on Saturday night for the Gadar 2 success party with her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra. The actress was seen dressed in a short black dress for the starry night. The couple posed for the cameras on the red carpet and were seen greeting Sunny Deol at the party.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha. She has a few projects in the making, including Game Changers with Ram Charan and the rumoured War 2 movie. She was also being considered for Ranveer Singh’s Don 3.