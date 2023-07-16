Kiara Advani Amps Up The Airport Look In All White Casual Outfit, Wins Internet With Her Simplicity; Watch

Kiara Advani is currently basking under the success of her recently released film SatyaPrem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The romantic drama has impressed fans and they have been showering a lot of love on the film. Well, on Sunday she turned heads at the airport as she stepped out in an all-white casual ensemble. The actress garnered praise from fans for her simple yet elegant look.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Kiara was spotted coming out of her car wearing a white ensemble. She opted for keeping her face makeup-free and her hair is half tied. She was looking fresh as a flower and also happily pose for the camera. The video immediately captured fans’ attention who praised her simple look. Many even called her pretty and liked the way she carried herself. One of the fans wrote, “I really like her simple airport looks, she’s naturally pretty.” Another wrote, “She is so simple.”

Satyaprem Ki Katha has been earning rave reviews and the box numbers are proof. The film witnessed tremendous acceptance across all age groups and families, resulting in great word of mouth ensuring a solid upwards growth. Opened with the collection of 9.25 Cr. on day 1, with a bare minimal drop on working Friday, the film collected 7 Cr. on day 2, which was further followed by day 3 Saturday with its collection of 10.10 Cr., while it continued the rise in its collection on day 4 Sunday with 12.15 Cr.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha marks Kiara and Kartik’s second collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Besides Kiara and Kartik, the film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles. The movie is jointly produced by Nadiiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.