Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Can't Stop Blushing As Paps Call Them 'Bhaiya Bhabhi'; Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. Each time they are snapped together, they leave everyone in complete awe of their chemistry. On Friday too, the two stars were snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, Kiara and Sidharth can be seen blushing as paps call them ‘bhaiya and bhabhi’. The two can be seen posing for the shutterbugs while flaunting their million-dollar smiles. Kiara sported a white tank top and paired with a cropped jacket and white joggers. On the other hand, Sidharth looked dapper in a white t-shirt, layered with a denim shirt. Watch the adorable video here:

Kiara and Sidharth fell in love with each other while shooting for their hit film Shershaah. The lovebirds tied the knot on February 7 this year at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. However, the couple hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

Later, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Kiara opened up on life post her wedding and how it has made her appreciate her mother more than ever. “For the first time, I’m running a home. I used to live in my parent’s home. My mum did it all and we’ve so much respect and value for her right now. But it’s lovely and a beautiful phase. I’m very, very happy,” she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will soon be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She has already wrapped up shooting for the same. On the other hand, Sidharth has Dharma Productions’ Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force in his pipeline.