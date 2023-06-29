Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Can't Stop Blushing As Paps Hail Their 'Real Love Story'; Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are everyone’s favourite for a reason. On Wednesday night, the couple made a joint appearance as they arrived for Kiara’s SatyaPrem Ki Katha screening in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the duo from the screening are now going viral on social media.

In one of the viral videos, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen posing for the paparazzi. While they were posing for the shutterbugs together, one of the photographers said, “Rukiye, bohot dino baad mile (seeing you two together after long).” Not just this, but another paparazzo praised the couple and said, “Real love story hai (Yours is a real love story).” This left Sidharth and Kiara blushing. Watch the video here:

For the screening, the two actors were also twinning in white. Kiara sported a suit and looked prettiest as ever. On the other hand, Sidharth looked charming as always in a white t-shirt layered with a denim shirt and blue jeans.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7 this year at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. However, the couple hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai which was attended by several celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kriti Sanon among others.

Kiara is currently promoting her recently released movie - SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which marks her second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Besides Kiara and Kartik, the film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s Yodha. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force in his pipeline.