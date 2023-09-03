Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Congratulate Sunny Deol For Gadar 2 Success; Watch

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 success party is trending all over. All the celebrities were spotted celebrating the success. Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan, everyone was there. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also among them to join the success. They congratulated Sunny Deol for Gadar 2. A video has surfaced online which is going viral.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Kiara, who is looking gorgeous in a black dress, comes to Sunny Deol and congratulates him. Even Sidharth was also seen joining the wife. Later the trio poses for the shutterbugs. Fans are sending hearts in the comment section. Shilpa Shetty’s conversation with Sunny Deol is also going viral. She looked pretty in a blue colour dress. Both were seen in the film Indian.

Almost after 4 weeks, after its release, the film has minted over Rs 493 crores and is racing towards the Rs 500 crores mark. The film collected Rs 5.72 crores on its fourth Saturday, thus amounting to an overall collection to Rs 493.37 crores at the national ticket window. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X handle and shared, “500 NOT OUT *TODAY*… #Gadar2 will cross the historic ₹ 500 cr mark TODAY [Sun]… Next target: #Baahubali2 #Hindi… THIRD film to cross ₹ 500 cr [Nett BOC], after #Baahubali2 #Hindi [2017] and #Pathaan [2023]… [Week 4] Fri 5.20 cr, Sat 5.72 cr. Total: ₹ 493.37 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but a turn of events lands Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.