Kiara Advani Answers As Varun Dhawan Teases Her Saying 'Bhabhi Ji, Bhaiya Kaise Hain?' - Watch

It was almost a month ago when lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony that took place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Ever since then, the newly married couple has left fans swooning with the lavish glimpses of their intimate nuptials. Now, a video of actor Varun Dhawan teasing Kiara Advani about her husband has gained massive traction on social media. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star shares a close bond with the married couple. While he made his debut in the industry alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Student of the Year, Varun Dhawan has also shared the screen space with Kiara in Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Now, in the clip that appears to be recorded at an award function, Varun Dhawan stands on an elevated platform to sing a ‘Malhotra Malhotra’ song right in front of Mrs. Malhotra. A shy Kiara Advani is seen smiling as Dhawan ends the song. However, the teasing continues when he asks, “Bhabhiji bhaiya kaise hain (How is our brother-in-law)?” To which Kiara replies ‘Badhiya hain (He’s good).” Varun asks another question, but this time he doesn’t get an answer as a flustered Kiara laughs and urges him to stop teasing by shunning the microphone away. Watch the video here:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. It was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. Their stunning fairy-tale reel wedding video became instantly viral on the photo-sharing application. The clip shared a glimpse of Kiara Advani walking down the wedding aisle as Sidharth patiently waited for his lady love. Meanwhile, the mellow rendition of Ranjha playing in the background only ended up accentuating the moment’s beauty.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Kiara opened up about the love that she and Sidharth have been getting and said, “Sometimes, I just feel are we deserving of so much love? It’s such a blessing! It breaks my heart when I’m unable to meet them [fans] in person or reply to them personally due to logistic reasons.”

