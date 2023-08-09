Kiara Advani Approached For Don 3 But Not To Replace Priyanka Chopra's Roma, To Play Negative Role?

Kiara Advani has been approached for Ranveer Singh-headlined Don 3, a new report has claimed. However, it is said that the actress is not in talks to replace Priyanka Chopra’s Roma. Instead, she is likely to be offered a fresh role. She will paired opposite Ranveer as the leading lady in the movie. The rumours of Kiara’s addition to Don 3 sparked on Tuesday after she was spotted at Excel Entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani’s office.

A source told Pinkvilla that Farhan has narrated Kiara the Don 3 script and she has given her a verbal yes. “Farhan Akhtar has narrated the basic plotline of Don 3 to Kiara, and she loved it. Kiara has given her verbal nod and is excited to be a part of this thrilling world of rebooted Don alongside Ranveer Singh, with whom she has always dreamed of working," the source said.

“She, however, will not be playing the character of Roma, essayed by Priyanka Chopra in the previous Shah Rukh Khan movies. The Don franchise has been given a fresh makeover and will feature new characters. There will be no Roma this time, but yes, Kiara’s character will have negative shades," the insider added.

Farhan and Kiara are yet to react to the claims.

On Wednesday morning, Farhan dropped a teaser confirming reports that Ranveer is playing the new Don. The teaser opened in an apartment against a breathtaking skyline of a city, with Ranveer Singh’s voiceover going, “Sher jo so raha hain woh jagega kab, puchte hai yeh sab. Unse keh do phir jaag utha hoon main, aur phir samne jald aane ko…" He wears statement shades, smokes a cigarette and wields a revolver in typical Don style, thus announcing his arrival as Don. The filmmaker also confirmed that Don 3 will hit cinemas in 2025.

Meanwhile, Kiara has a few projects in the making. These include Game Changers with Ram Charan in Telugu and War 2 with Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan.