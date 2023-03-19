Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made their fans emotional after tying the knot in February this year. The couple presumably fell in love during the shooting of their film Shershaah and mostly kept their relationship under wraps. However, they always had their fans rooting for them. Recently, the actress was clicked at the Mumbai airport where the paparazzi asked her about her married life with Sidharth.

On Saturday evening, she was seen entering the Mumbai airport where the paparazzi asked her how she is. The actress replies she is fine and also asks the shutterbugs about them. Then, they ask Kiara about her married life to which she blushes cutely, before saying ‘Sab Sahi.’ She was seen wearing a black crop top with a rainbow drawn on it which she paired with black jeans.

Watch the video here:

A couple of days back, Sidharth and Kiara were clicked together by the paparazzi as they attended Shweta Bachchan’s birthday bash. In a video that surfaced online, the Shershaah stars were seen leaving the venue after the party. Sidharth held his ladylove close as they together waved at the paparazzi.

During a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Kiara opened up about the love that she and Sidharth have been getting and said, “Sometimes, I just feel are we deserving of so much love? It’s such a blessing! It breaks my heart when I’m unable to meet them [fans] in person or reply to them personally due to logistic reasons.”

On the work front, Kiara will be seen with Ram Charan in his next film and with Kartik Aaryan in SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha, in which he co-stars with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He also has Rohit Shetty’s online series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, in addition to other projects.

Read all the Latest Movies News here