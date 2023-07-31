Kiara Advani Celebrates Birthday On A Yatch, Dives Into The Ocean With Siddharth Malhotra; Watch

Kiara Advani is making the most of her 31st birthday. The actress along with hubby Sidharth Malhotra jetted off for a vacation. The actress has now shared a happy video of herself from the same. Sharing the video, she wrote, ‘Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee #blessed #Grateful for every day and all the love.’

In the video, the lovebirds were seen having the time of their life. In the video, Kiara and Sidharth were seen diving into the ocean. They donned their brightest smiles.

Earlier in the day, Kiara’s cake-cutting photo from her birthday went viral. One of Kiara’s friends took to Instagram and shared a picture of the birthday girl at the party. The venue was decorated with candles and colourful balloons carrying the heartfelt message ‘We love you.’ In the photo, Kiara is seen standing in front of a dining table, wearing a striped nightshirt, with her hair down and a natural, makeup-free look. She holds a knife in her hand and closes her eyes, making a birthday wish just before blowing out the candles on her cake.

Earlier last week, the couple were captured at the airport. As they walked hand-in-hand, they smiled for the camera. Sidharth Malhotra opted for a white shirt, grey t-shirt and blue baggy pants for his airport look. On the other hand, Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in a peach co-ord set and white top.

Kiara Advani married Sidharth Malhotra on February 7 this year in the presence of their close friends and family members in Rajasthan. They fell in love with each other while shooting for their hit film Shershaah. The couple later hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

Later, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Kiara opened up on life post her wedding and how it has made her appreciate her mother more than ever. “For the first time, I’m running a home. I used to live in my parent’s home. My mum did it all and we’ve so much respect and value for her right now. But it’s lovely and a beautiful phase. I’m very, very happy,” she said.

Kiara Advani is currently basking under the success of her recently released film SatyaPrem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The romantic drama has impressed fans and they have been showering a lot of love on the film. Satyaprem Ki Katha has been earning rave reviews and the box numbers are proof. The film witnessed tremendous acceptance across all age groups and families, resulting in great word of mouth ensuring solid upwards growth.

While Sidharth was last seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. He will be next seen in Yodha which is all set to release on December 15, clashing with Katrina Kaif starrer Merry Christmas.