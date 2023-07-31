Kiara Advani Celebrates Her Birthday With a Three-Tier Cake, Sidharth Malhotra MIA; See Viral Photo

Bollywood’s stunning actress, Kiara Advani, is ringing in her 31st birthday today. Recently, she wowed her fans with her acting skills in Satyaprem Ki Katha. That apart, she turned heads on the runway in a dazzling pink outfit designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock during a recent event in Delhi. Following the event, Kiara enjoyed a well-deserved vacation with her loved ones to celebrate her birthday. Now, an inside picture from her birthday celebrations has surfaced on social media.

One of Kiara’s friends took to Instagram and shared a picture of the birthday girl at the party. The venue was decorated with candles and colourful balloons carrying the heartfelt message ‘We love you.’ In the photo, Kiara is seen standing in front of a dining table, wearing a striped nightshirt, with her hair down and a natural, makeup-free look. She holds a knife in her hand and closes her eyes, making a birthday wish just before blowing out the candles on her cake.

The birthday cake at Kiara’s celebration was perfect for her shopaholic nature and looked delicious. The three-tiered cake looks like a fashionista’s paradise - the bottom tier resembling a swanky luxury brand store, the middle tier looking like an exclusive shopping destination with ‘Born to shop’ written above the entrance, and the top tier taking the form of a trendy shopping bag. It read, ‘Happy Birthday Ki’ in delicious frosting. Surrounded by her friends, Kiara seemed to be having the time of her life, with hubby dearest band Sidharth photobombing in the mirror behind her.

The much-loved duo was recently caught by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport, all set to jet off on a holiday to celebrate Kiara’s special day. Kiara later treated their fans to a selfie from inside the airport, captioning it, “Time to (airplane emoji)."