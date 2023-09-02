Kiara Advani CONFIRMED For Don 3 With Ranveer Singh? Actress Visits Farhan Akhtar's Office

For a long time now, reports claiming Kiara Advani is likely to replace Priyanka Chopra as the new Roma in Don 3 have been making headlines. However, looks like the SatyaPrem Ki Katha actress has now indirectly confirmed the same. On Friday, Kiara was snapped outside Don producer Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s office.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, Kiara Advani can be seen waving at the paparazzi as she also flaunted her million-dollar smile. She sported a white kurta and looked simple yet pretty as always. Kiara’s visit to Farhan’s office has left netizens wondering if she is confirmed to play Roma in Don 3. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Even though there is no official announcement so far, if Kiara gets roped in for Don 3, it means that she will be sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh, who has replaced Shah Rukh Khan in the franchise’s third movie. Last month, Farhan dropped a teaser of Don 3 confirming that Ranveer is playing the new Don. The teaser opened in an apartment against a breathtaking skyline of a city, with Ranveer Singh’s voiceover going, “Sher jo so raha hain woh jagega kab, puchte hai yeh sab. Unse keh do phir jaag utha hoon main, aur phir samne jald aane ko…" He wears statement shades, smokes a cigarette and wields a revolver in typical Don style, thus announcing his arrival as Don.

Later, Farhan Akhtar broke his silence on the massive backlash he received for casting Ranveer Singh in Don 3. “I’m just really looking forward to get it going. I mean Ranveer is amazing. He’s great for the part. He’s also as you can imagine, really excited and really nervous, about the thing you’re filling some big shoes before you. But we went through the same emotional process when Shah Rukh did it and everyone was like ‘Oh my God, how can you replace Mr. Bachchan?.’ That whole thing happened then,” Farhan told BBC Asian Network.

Don 3 will hit theatres in 2025.