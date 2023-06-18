Kiara Advani Drops Monochrome Photos With Her Two ‘Darling Dads’ On Father’s Day

Today, everyone is celebrating Father’s Day. Social media is filled with special messages and celebrities are also seen sharing a lot of throwback, unseen pictures on social media. Kiara Advani also took to her social media handle to wish her darlings’ dads.

She dropped monochrome photos and wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa. And Happy Father’s Day to my two darling dads #Blessedwiththebest”. Looks like today it is also her father’s birthday. The actress in the first photo can be seen dancing with her father and in the second photo she is seen holding Sidharth Malhotra’s father’s hand. In no time, it grabbed attention from all corners. One of the fans wrote, “So sweet sid ke dad ko bhi wish Kiya kiara ek hi Dil hai kitne baar jitogi.”

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara has been grabbing attention lately after a report surfaced claiming that she will be seen in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. A source revealed, “Kiara Advani fits the bill to a T as far as YRF Spy Universe and War 2 is considered. The YRF Spy Universe is a league of all-time blockbuster films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan and the expectation from each movie coming out from this franchise is sky high. Look at the superstars who have graced this universe. It’s the most coveted film universe in India that stars the biggest and the best superstars of the country. Kiara is right now at the top of the heap and Adi taking her for War 2 loudly signifies that.”

On the work front, she will be next seen with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Satyaprem Ki Katha also boasts a stellar ensemble that includes Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania. The Sameer Vidwans’ directorial will be released in theatres on June 29.