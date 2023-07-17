Kiara Advani FINALLY Reacts To Doing War 2 With Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR: ‘I’d Really Love To But…’

Kiara Advani has finally broken her silence about her casting in War 2. A few weeks ago, it was reported that Kiara has been roped in by Yash Raj Films for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2. While this had fans excited, Kiara had not reacted to the claims. In a new interview, Kiara was asked about her casting in War 2 and while Kiara had a smile on her face, she said she is not in a position to comment on the film and her casting.

“While I would love to do an action film, I would love to work with all the people you have mentioned, I cannot speak further on any other movie. Until a production house announces what’s next, I can’t speak on it. Though I would really love to on many other projects but I stay tight-lipped for now," she said on the Film Companion’s Front Row.

In June, news broke that Kiara has been brought on board of War 2. Rumoured to be directed by Ayan Mukerji, Kiara was said to have fit the bill of the leading lady needed for the movie. “Kiara Advani fits the bill to a T as far as YRF Spy Universe and War 2 is considered. The YRF Spy Universe is a league of all-time blockbuster films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan and the expectation from each movie coming out from this franchise is sky high. Look at the superstars who have graced this universe. It’s the most coveted film universe in India that stars the biggest and the best superstars of the country. Kiara is right now at the top of the heap and Adi taking her for War 2 loudly signifies that,” a source said at the time.

Meanwhile, Kiara also gave an update on Game Changers, her upcoming film with Ram Charan. She said that the team is hoping to wrap the filming this year and if all goes as per plans, the film will release some time next year.