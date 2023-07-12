Kiara Advani Had 'A Lot of Debate' With Sidharth Malhotra For Posting Wedding Video Online; Here's Why

When Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in February this year, they left everyone in complete awe. Their beautiful wedding pictures went viral on social media and ruled hearts. However, do you know that Sidharth Malhotra did not want Kiara Advani to post their wedding video online? In a recent interview, the SatyaPrem Ki Katha actress revealed the same and shared how she had a ‘lot of debate’ with her ‘very private’ husband.

“He didn’t want us to post some of the wedding stuff that we posted. That video that we posted, there was a lot of debate about it. Sid is a very private person. He is a bit too private,” Kiara told Film Companion.

For the unversed, Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on February 7 this year at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. It was a very intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. However, the couple hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, in the same interaction, Kiara heaped praises on her husband and shared that it is ‘great’ to have an understanding partner. “He (Sidharth) has helped make me more chill, which I anyway was, but it’s kind of nice to have a partner who is also in this field, because there are interesting conversations at home. We do discuss work in a very passionate way,” she said and further shared how Sidharth makes her believe that she is “capable of so much more.” Not just this, but Kiara also revealed that the Mission Majnu star tells her, “Don’t hold back. Just go and do what you want to do.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani is currently enjoying the success of SatyaPrem Ki Katha which has crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force.