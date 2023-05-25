Kiara Advani Holds Sidharth Malhotra Close In UNSEEN Photo From Japan, Says ‘Take Me Back’

Kiara Advani’s adorable display of affection for her husband Sidharth Malhotra always wins the internet. They surely dish out major couple goals and their public appearances and photos, speak volumes about their love for each other. Away from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life, the couple had recently gone on a trip to Japan. Upon their return, Kiara took a trip down the memory lane and shared an unseen photo with Sidharth from their vacation.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram story, she wrote, ‘Take Me Back’. In the photo, Sidharth and Kiara were seen holding hands as they passed through a street. While Kiara was donning an all-beige ensemble, Sidharth wore a dark blue hoodie. Their happy moment, is truly dishing out major couple goals.

Earlier, another photo of Sidharth and Kiara also went viral on social media from their Japan vacation. Sidharth was seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with a blue jacket and matching joggers. He was seen holding a few shopping bags as Kiara stood next to him.

Kiara and Sidharth fell in love with each other while shooting for their hit film Shershaah. The lovebirds tied the knot on February 7 this year at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. However, the couple hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

Later, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Kiara opened up on life post her wedding and how it has made her appreciate her mother more than ever. “For the first time, I’m running a home. I used to live in my parent’s home. My mum did it all and we’ve so much respect and value for her right now. But it’s lovely and a beautiful phase. I’m very, very happy,” she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will soon be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She has already wrapped up shooting for the same. On the other hand, Sidharth has Dharma Productions’ Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force in his pipeline.