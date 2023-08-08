CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Kiara Advani In Don 3 With Ranveer Singh? Rumours Spark After She Visits Ritesh Sidhwani's Office
1-MIN READ

Kiara Advani In Don 3 With Ranveer Singh? Rumours Spark After She Visits Ritesh Sidhwani's Office

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 17:50 IST

Mumbai, India

Kiara Advani and Ranveer Singh to lead Don 3?

Kiara Advani and Ranveer Singh to lead Don 3?

Kiara Advani in talks to replace Priyanka Chopra as Roma in the Don franchise? Rumours sparked after she was spotted at Don producer's office.

Could Kiara Advani play Roma in Don 3? Rumours of Kiara possibly replacing Priyanka Chopra as the new Roma sparked after she was spotted making her way to Don producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s office on Tuesday. Her visit came just a few hours after Farhan Akhtar announced that he is returning with Don but sans Shah Rukh Khan. The filmmaker confirmed that there will be a new Don actor and his name will be unveiled soon. There are rumours doing the rounds that Ranveer Singh might be the new Don.

On Tuesday evening, Kiara greeted the paparazzi gathered outside Ritesh Sidhwani’s office. The actress looked like a vision in white, wearing a pair of white pants and a matching top. She was seen having a quick conversation with Ritesh before she left the office. Watch the video below:

On Tuesday morning, Farhan left Don fans in shock after he teased that a new era of Don is in the making. After fans began chanting ‘No SRK No Don’, the filmmaker issued a statement teasing the new actor and urged fans to shower him with love just like they gave SRK their love.

“The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space," Farhan wrote.

A source told Pinkvilla that Farhan will be introducing the new Don, speculated to be Ranveer Singh, this week. A teaser will be released announcing his new role and it will be attached with Gadar 2.

first published:August 08, 2023, 17:50 IST
last updated:August 08, 2023, 17:50 IST