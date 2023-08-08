Kiara Advani Is A Fan Favourite And We Have Proof; Watch Video

Kiara Advani once again stole the spotlight with the grace and simplicity of her latest airport look. In a video posted on Instagram, Kiara Advani is seen making her way from the arrival gate to her car in a pastel green salwar suit. The actress not only engaged warmly with her fans but also took the time to indulge in capturing selfies, all while sporting a natural, makeup-free look that highlighted her radiant beauty. Her cascading hair added an air of effortless charm to her appearance.

And that’s not all! The actress also displayed her thoughtful side by advising the paparazzi to exercise caution, assuring them that she would halt and strike a pose to ensure their safety and prevent any mishaps.

The video instantly captured fan’s attention who praised her for her simple and elegant look. One user wrote, “She looks so pretty, green suits her,” while another commented, “Kiara looks simply beautiful.”

Recently, Kiara Advani was seen with Sidharth Malhotra at the Mumbai airport. The couple was spotted twinning in white. Kiara’s ensemble radiated a pastel charm, while Sidharth effortlessly embraced a neutral colour palette. Unquestionably, their airport ensembles are deserving of your utmost admiration. Kiara Advani exuded an effortlessly chic aura in her oversized white hoodie, which she flawlessly paired with joggers. These ankle-length pants featured front stripes, contributing to their baggy silhouette. Enhancing the comfort quotient, she complemented her attire with stylish beige loafers. A bubblegum pink Chanel bag gracefully adorned her shoulder as Kiara casually slipped her hands into the hoodie’s front pockets while walking.

The actress recently celebrated her 31st birthday with her husband Sidharth Malhotra in Italy. Several videos and photos from their getaway have gone viral on social media.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set to grace the screen again. The talented actress will be appearing in Game Changer, alongside Ram Charan. Additionally, there are reports suggesting that she might also feature in Aditya Chopra’s upcoming film War 2, where she would share the screen with notable names like Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.