Kiara Advani Is Simply Gorgeous In Latest Video From Kashmir As She Shoots For Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani, one of the most popular names in Bollywood, has a track record of delivering consecutive hit films. She is now all set to showcase her acting skills in another upcoming project. Kiara is therefore currently shooting the final portions of Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan in the picturesque location of Kashmir. The two stars previously collaborated on the blockbuster hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and once again the duo is ready to impress their fans with their performance in the rom-com film.

Kiara Advani has been delighting her fans by sharing stunning glimpses from the valley on her Instagram stories ever since she landed in Kashmir. In a recent post, the actress shared a clip of the snowy mountains as she gears up to shoot for Satyaprem Ki Katha in freezing -3 degrees Celsius. The overlay text in her story reads, “All set to roll.” As always, Kiara looked stunning in the clip, wearing a simple white T-shirt and flaunting her hair.

Good Morning from sets of SPKK from our sunshine girl, Kiara Advani ji 😍#KiaraAdvani @advani_kiara pic.twitter.com/ZdSfE5UTgg— ✨ Eesha ✨ (@___eesha___) April 5, 2023

If a report by Mid-Day is to be believed, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are in Gulmarg shooting a romantic song for their upcoming film. A source close to the production stated, “Kashmir looks vibrant at the onset of summer. Sameer was sure that he wanted to capture the Valley in all its glory, and hence, lined up the song for April. The team has finalised locations in Srinagar and Gulmarg. Bosco Martis will choreograph the love ballad that will feature only the leads.”

The makers have already started post-production work on the film, with a scheduled release date of June 29 this year. Fans of Kartik and Kiara are hoping to see them recreate the magic they shared in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Besides them, Satyaprem Ki Katha also features Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Shikha Talsania among others. In addition, Kiara is all set to appear in Shankar’s Game Changer alongside Ram Charan in the lead role. The movie teaser, which was released on Ram’s birthday last month, has already generated a lot of excitement among fans of cinema.

