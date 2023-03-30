CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan Emotional as They Take 'Pheras' in Leaked Scene From Satyaprem Ki Katha

Curated By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 15:21 IST

Mumbai, India

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha

In the video from the sets, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan can be seen taking pheras. Kartik can be seen wiping his tears and Kiara also seems to be emotional.

After the immense success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have reunited again for Satyaprem Ki Katha. Now, a scene has been leaked from the film which sees Kiara and Kartik getting married. In the video from the sets, which has now gone viral on social media, the actors can be seen taking pheras. Kartik can be seen wiping his tears and Kiara is also emotional in the scene. Going by the expressions on their faces, it seems that it is not a happy wedding scene, but rather an intense one.

Watch the video here:

Touted to be an epic love story, the musical- romantic-drama is directed by Sameer Vidwans. Besides Kiara and Kartik, the film will also star Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, Ritu Shivpuri, Arnob Khan Akib, Mahru Sheikh and Bhargav Polara. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on 29 June 2023.

The film was originally titled Satya Narayan Ki Katha but that resulted in a social media outrage. Owing to the controversy, the makers decided to change the name to SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Last year, on the occasion of Kiara Adcani’s birthday, Kartik shared the first still of the movie. The picture showed Kartik holding Kiara in a romantic embrace.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the film Shehzada which is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He was also seen in a cameo role in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Besides Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She will also be seen in Ram Charan’s upcoming film, Game Changer.

first published:March 30, 2023, 15:21 IST
last updated:March 30, 2023, 15:21 IST