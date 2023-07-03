Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan Receive Standing Ovation for SatyaPrem Ki Katha; Actors Get Emotional

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan on Sunday treated their fans with a surprise as the duo visited a theatre playing SatyaPrem Ki Katha. As soon as Kiara and Kartik entered the theatre, the actors were welcomed with a standing ovation and the loudest cheers.

Both Kartik and Kiara looked visibly emotional as they thanked the audience with folded hands. Sharing a video of the beautiful moment, Kiara wrote, “When the audience gives us a standing ovation, that’s when you realise magic has been created. A moment to cherish forever. All I want to say is Thank You from the entire team of SatyaPrem Ki Katha." Kartik also shared the video and said: “This Standing Ovation isn’t just for Sattu and Katha but for the entire team that worked tirelessly towards this result."

SatyaPrem Ki Katha marks Kiara’s second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Besides Kiara and Kartik, the film features Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles. The movie is jointly produced by Nadiiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.

In News18 Showsha’s review of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Sonil Dedhia wrote, “We already got a glimpse of Kiara Advani’s acting prowess in the emotional scenes of Jugjugg Jeeyo but with SatyaPrem Ki Katha, she takes it a notch higher. She proves that underneath the glam avatar lives an actor waiting to be explored. Kudos to Kiara for taking up a role which is unconventional. Kartik too handles a complex part with remarkable ease. Despite being a love story, the actor shows a different side of him. Be it romance, comedy or even the emotionally heavy scenes, there is not even a single frame where the actor loses his grip."