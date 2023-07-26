Kiara Advani Leaves Everyone in Awe as She Lands in Mumbai a Day After Fashion Show in Delhi; Watch

Kiara Advani had heads turning at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday afternoon. The actress was back in the bay a day after she walked the ramp at a fashion show in Delhi. In a video surfaced from the airport, Kiara was seen making her way from the arrival gate to her car while fans watched her go. For the flight, Kiara was seen wearing a white strappy white top with a pair of white palazzo pants.

The Shershaah actress added a hint of Barbie-core themed by carrying a big pink bag. While she smiled for the cameras, Kiara was seen heading straight into her car. Watch the video below:

Kiara Advani was in Delhi as part of the India Couture Week. She looked regal in pink as she walked the ramp for ace couturiers Falguni and Shane at the first day of the 16th edition of India Couture Week in Delhi to a packed audience. Living up to the hype created by Barbie, the movie, Advani beautifully aced her ramp walk with aplomb.

She also shared an adorable moment with Sidharth Malhotra’s mother at the event. In a video that has gone viral, Kiara gave a flying kiss to her mother-in-law during her ramp walk for Falguni Shane Peacock’s show. While Kiara lives in Mumbai with hubby Sidharth Malhotra, her in-laws stay in Delhi.