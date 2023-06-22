Kiara Advani Makes Her Fans Swoon In All-white Mini Dress

From red carpets to the silver screen, Kiara Advani is the ultimate diva who has the audience swooning over her beauty. The actress is currently gearing up for Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan and has been dishing out striking looks one after another quite effortlessly. Amid the promotional activities, the actress took the opportunity to serve a chic fashion statement in a quirky white frock. Her sartorial pick is perfect to rock the summer days.

Kiara Advani has a flair for fashion evident in her style choice. Be it looking extravagant in a lehenga, a stunning saree, slit gowns, skirts or mini dresses, you can trust the Kabir Singh actress to rock it all. The actress has uploaded a few snaps on Instagram from her latest photoshoots and she looks absolutely a diva with a swag.

Today, the actress slipped into an all-white mini-dress from the racks of Jacquemus. She chose a sleek Yauco bodysuit that highlighted her toned body. The ribbed outfit is adorned with buttons on the front and has textured panels to elevate the monochromatic look. She layered the dress with a white miniskirt with pronounced ruffles, from the same brand. She accessorised herself minimally with just a pair of hoops. She opted for glam makeup with kohled eyes, shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, contoured cheeks, nude lips and highlighter. She rounded off her look with straight hair and nude-coloured stilettos.

Her fans and admirers made a beeline for the comment section. They showered her with love and dropped multiple heart emojis. A fan reacted to the post by writing, “Stunner”, while another dedicated a line from the song Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana and wrote, “Sundar Sundar, yeh haseena badi sundar sundar.” One called her an “absolute angel”. An individual chimed in and wrote, “Wow such a lovely picture my dear.”

Check out the photo here-

On the work front, Kiara Advani has Satyaprem Ki Katha by Sameer Vidwans which is slated to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. She also has Game Changer with Ram Charan and War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.