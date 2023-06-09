Kiara Makes Rare Appearance With Sasu Maa, Sidharth's Mom, As She Joins Her For Shoot

Looks like Kiara Advani is having a fun work day with her mom and mother-in-law beside her. The actress was earlier spotted in town stepping out of her vanity van. The trio are truly dishing out major family goals. A video of the same has gone viral now.

In the video, Kiara looked all things gorgeous in a deep pink saree. She had her hair tied to a neat pony tail and completed her look with oxidised jhumkas. Soon after she stepped out, her mother-in-law Rimma Malhotra and mom Genevieve Advani were also seen stepping out of her vanity and accompanying her. Fans dropped in heartfelt comments on seeing the video. One of them wrote, ‘Lovely family😍❤️’. Another one wrote, ‘How Sweet’.

Have a look at the video :

Kiara Advani married Sidharth Malhotra on February 7 this year in the presence of their close friends and family members in Rajasthan. They fell in love with each other while shooting for their hit film Shershaah. The couple later hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

Later, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Kiara opened up on life post her wedding and how it has made her appreciate her mother more than ever. “For the first time, I’m running a home. I used to live in my parent’s home. My mum did it all and we’ve so much respect and value for her right now. But it’s lovely and a beautiful phase. I’m very, very happy,” she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will soon be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She has already wrapped up shooting for the same. On the other hand, Sidharth has Dharma Productions’ Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force in his pipeline.