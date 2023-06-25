Kiara Advani Opens Up About Married Life With Sidharth Malhotra: 'Mera Jo Pati Hain...'

Kiara Advani married actor Sidharth Malhotra earlier this year. The actress fell in love with him on the sets of Shershaah. While they were tight-lipped about their brewing romance, they made it official with their wedding. Now, the actress opened up about her marriage with Sidharth in a new interview. A video of Kiara calling Sidharth Malhotra her ‘home’ has gone viral now.

Kiara Advani would soon be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha. While promoting the film, she told Mirchi Plus, that she believes in ‘true love’. “Abhi Abhi meri shaadi hui hai. Yeh ek love marriage tha. So naturally, main toh believe karti hoon (I got married recently, and it was a love marriage. So naturally, I believe in true love).

While speaking about Sidharth, she smiled and blushed. She added, “Ghar do logon se banta hain. And main bohot khush kismat hoon ki jo mere saathi hain, the man I’ve chosen to live my life with… Mera jo pati hain, he is my best friend. Mere liye he is everything. He is my home. Wherever we are, chaahein kahin bhi ho, mere liye wahi mera ghar hai.”

Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. They had an intimate wedding with only close friends and family in attendance.

Coming back to SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Kiara would be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan. The film marks the second collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The two were also seen together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, which was also widely appreciated by all, Besides the two, Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles.

Earlier this month, the makers dropped the trailer of the film which was widely loved and appreciated by fans and cine lovers. The film features the duo playing a married couple. However, it doesn’t seem that Kiara’s character Katha is very happy in the marriage.

In the trailer, Kartik's SatyaPrem and Kiara's Katha seem to have bumped into each other at a gathering in Gujarat. While Katha makes it clear that she is already dating someone, SatyaPrem doesn't seem to be affected by her relationship status as he falls for her. He decides to wait for her if she wants to get into a serious relationship. The trailer soon cuts to the couple getting married but it is not all hunky-dory. The trailer goes on to show that their marriage is filled with highs and lows.

Satyaprem Ki Katha will be released in theatres on 29th June 2023.