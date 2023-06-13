Kiara Advani Pens Handwritten Letter as She Completes 9 Years in Bollywood, Says 'It Feels Like...'

Kiara Advani completes nine years in Bollywood today. The actress began her acting career with Fugly. The film is directed by Kabir Sadanand and Kiara shared the screen with Jimmy Sheirgill, Mohit Marwah, Vijender Singh, and Arfi Lamba. While the film opened to lukewarm reviews, Kiara caught everyone’s attention. She went on to become a household name with the film MS Dhoni and starred in films such as Lust Stories, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz and Shershaah.

Looking back her journey, Kiara expressed her gratitude towards fans for their love and support. “To my dearest well wishers, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting me and giving me so much love through these nine years. This journey would not be the same without each one of you. I am grateful that I got the chance to be a part of your family and lives. Thank you for having my back through all my ups and downs and making me the person and actor I am today. 9 years and it feels like it’s only just begun," she wrote in a handwritten letter.

“With gratitude in my heart and dreams in my eyes, I look foward to the journey ahead together, to entertain you and give you all the happiness I can through my work… To continue to learn and grow with you by my side. With love, always, your Ki," she concluded her letter that was shared on Instagram.

Fans took to the comments section and showered Kiara with love. “You deserve all the love ❤️ ✨ Rise and shine," a fan wrote. “Congratulations KI.. For completing glorious 9 years..We all fans love you so much!!" added another. “CONGRATULATIONS baby for completing 9yrs sending you love and the biggest hugs sweetie stay blessed …" a third user wrote. A fourth user wrote, “9 years of being the most amazing actress, thankyou for coming into our lives and bringing so many beautiful characters with you! you’ve come a long way and there’s so much more to go. can’t wait to see what the journey ahead of has stored for you! wishing you all the luck."

On the work front, Kiara will be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha later this year with Kartik Aaryan.