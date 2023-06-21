Kiara Advani Posts Stunning Photos In Fusion Wear, Hubby Sidharth Malhotra Can't Keep Calm; Photos

Kiara’s charm and beauty have always been the talk of the town. Her social media is filled with jaw-dropping and mesmerising photos, making fans gush over her. To everyone’s delight, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress just dropped a series of photos of herself from a photoshoot, and boy, are the pictures stunning!

She embraced the ethnic style and donned a beautiful red outfit with intricate embroidery on the jacket. The actress paired her look with heavy earrings and kept yet elegant makeup. She captioned it ‘Swipe for clarity Mood Red’. Kiara surely looked red, bold, and beautiful. She definitely painted Tinseltown red, and fans couldn’t agree more. They filled her comment section with compliments; one user called her “Red Beauty," and another wrote, “@sidmalhotra which God did you pray to?." Others spammed her account with hearts and rose emojis. Even Sidharth Malhotra couldn’t stop himself from reacting to his wife’s hotness. He commented with heart eyes and fire emojis under her post, and fans are already swooning over this reaction.

Kiara has always managed to become everyone’s favourite because of her looks, elegance, and nature. She recently took to her Instagram to celebrate Father’s Day and also wish her father a happy birthday. Fans were quick to shower her with praise for the sweet thought behind her post. In terms of her career, Kiara Advani is busy promoting her film Satyaprem Ki Katha with her co-star Kartik Aaryan. This would be the second time that the duo has been paired together after their huge success in Bhool Bhulaiya 2, which scored a big hit at the box office as well.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic movie directed by Sameer Vidwans and also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Shikha Talsania, and Nirmiti Sawant. The film is set to hit the theatres on 29th June.