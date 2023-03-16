Rani Mukerji is all set to make a comeback to the big screen with her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film is slated to release on March 17 and the trailer has created a lot of buzz and curiosity towards Rani Mukerji’s performance. At a special screening of the legal drama held on Wednesday, several stars like Katrina Kaif, Kapil Sharma and Kiara Advani were spotted. Now, Kiara Advani has penned a thoughtful review of the film.

On Thursday, Kiara took to her Instagram stories to share the poster of the film along with a lovely note. It read, “A heart wrenching story. Rani Mukherjee, you’re just the best (with red heart emoji). To the entire team, incredible performances and such a powerful story. It breaks my heart to know that there are families who go through this but the power of a mother is unmatched. Congratulations to the entire team for telling this story."

In the film, Rani Mukerji portrays a mother’s resilience. The story has been inspired by the real-life happenings of Sagarika Bhattacharya, who went through heart-wrenching struggles when her children were taken away from her and then fought back against all odds to win back their custody.

At a pre-release event of the film which took place in Mumbai recently, Rani had opened up on how her husband, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, reacted after watching the film, which left her surprised. “He was very shocked after seeing the film. He was very deeply moved and I don’t think I have seen him so moved by any film. The last time I saw him like that was when Yash (Chopra; filmmaker) uncle passed away. He’s a parent today and so, obviously, he was hit by the story,” she had said.

Rani further continued, “He was very sweet. He didn’t give me a front hug but a side hug as if I were his child and he told me, ‘Well done!’ I told him a thank you. He hugged me as if he was hugging one of so many of his kids at YRF, who he’s grooming. It was quite a moment.”

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani), Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is directed by Ashima Chibber, and it is slated to release in theatres on March 17, 2023.

