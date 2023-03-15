Several celebrities including Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Disha Patani and Akshay Kumar recently became soft targets for “fake" tweets. A Twitter user, which claims to be a member of Overseas Censor Board, had alleged that Kiara Advani was “one-month old pregnant". In another tweet, the user claimed that Akshay Kumar had allegedly harassed Disha Patani while on a tour abroad with other actors. Neither Akshay nor Disha has reacted to the user’s tweet. However, Akshay and Disha’s fans are extremely upset over these “false allegations".

The same Twitter handle also shared “fake news" such as this: Vijay Deverakonda finding “Timepass love” in Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Another one read: Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna allegedly breaking up because he got “bored” of her. The user received a huge backlash when he alleged that Naga Chaitanya “tortured" Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which resulted into their divorce. He also made a bizarre claim that KGF actor Yash misbehaved with his co-star Srinidhi Shetty on the sets of the period action film.

Now, film experts have rubbished these claims by calling them “absolute nonsense". Trade analyst Taran Adarsh told Hindustan Times, “They have been writing rubbish over the past few years. These accounts need to be deactivated in the first place. This rumour about Akshay started from a guy who’s a joke. He copied my film reviews as well, which I called out on my Twitter account. He is such a fake. If you notice, he is only writing bedroom stories. These trolls write bullsh*t day in and day out."

Ad guru Prahlad Kakkar echoed a similar sentiment. “Because these celebs are soft targets, anybody can bajao them. They have no record, who the person is, posting fake or malicious news.”

Producer Pritish Nandy told HT that Twitter has increasingly become “a toxic space". He added, “It is not just with regards to Bollywood, it is with regard to all successful, well known people. They keep attacking them, multiple times, just to draw attention to themselves. Today there’s a belief that if you attack famous people, you become famous yourself."

