Kiara Advani 'Recreates' SidKiara Wedding Pose With Kartik Aaryan, Sparks Controversy

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has been facing backlash for allegedly “recreating" one of the most loved moments from her real wedding with her SatyaPrem Ki Katha co-star Kartik Aaryan. Kiara Advani on Monday shared a still of her and Kartik Aaryan from their upcoming movie that showed them dressed as bride and groom lovingly looking at each other. However, the actress has now deleted the post which has not gone down well with her and Sidharth Malhotra’s fans.

SidKiara fans are unhappy with Kiara for allegedly allowing the makers of SatyaPrem Ki Katha to recreate her own wedding pose with Kartik for promotions. One fan tweeted, “It’s a very weird promotional tactic. I love Kiara so it’s a little disappointing that she allowed it. Don’t think she thought it through. But no hate. The people who will use this to behave stupidly would do so anyways so can’t control that. #KiaraAdvani." Another one wrote, “Is it just me or no one is wondering that Kiara has deleted the still from her Instagram?"

A section of fans is also defending Kiara after she deleted the post from her Instagram and Twitter accounts. One fan wrote, “If Kiara approved as some people think… she wasn’t going to delete and don’t come and tell me that these caused the comments she deleted. It’s just that she didn’t agree in the first place!!! Stop dragging her. This girl has a lot of sense that most of you here."

if kiara approved as some people think.. she wasn't going to delete and don't come and tell me that these caused the comments she deletedit's just that she didn't agree in the first place !!!!Stop dragging herThis girl has a lot of sense that most of you here#KiaraAdvani https://t.co/xLe3WllcCv— Rosana (@VssRosana) June 12, 2023

Meanwhile, the trailer of SatyaPrem Ki Katha has received a great response. Kartik and Kiara have impressed fans with their crackling chemistry. The marks the second collaboration between Kartik and Kiara after the phenomenal success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. SatyaPrem Ki Katha is set to release in theatres on June 29.