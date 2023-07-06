Kiara Advani Reveals How She Impressed Sidharth Malhotra's Mom After Marriage: 'Jo Maska Lagaya...'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are currently the most happening couple from the tinsel town. The duo that got married earlier this year had sparked dating rumours since the release of their highly-acclaimed film Shershah. While they had stayed mum about it, their bond couldn’t escape the eagle eyes of the fans that were shipping the two actors. Now Kiara Advani has revealed in a recent interview how she impressed Sidharth Malhotra’s mother Rimmi Malhotra with Pani Puri.

Speaking with Mirch Plus, Kiara Advani revealed that her mother-in-law has been staying with them and whether she had a pani-puri stall at her wedding,"Of course. Meri mother-in-law jo hain, unko pani puri itna pasand hai! Woh abhi humare saath reh rahi hain, Mumbai mein aayi hui hain Delhi se. So, on her first day, mujhe pata hai ki unko pani puri kitna pasand hai, I said aaj ghar mein hum pani puri banayenge. Jo maska lagaya… I knew she will love me to another level. She was so happy (My mother-in-law likes pani puri a lot. She is now living with us in Mumbai. On the first day of her visit, I made sure she had home-made pani puri. It really impressed her and made her happy)."

Bollywood lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. The couple had an intimate ceremony with their close industry friends and family members in attendance which was also followed by a grand reception in Mumbai. Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput were among others that had attended their special day.

On the work front, Kiara Advani has a couple of films in her kitty as well. She also wrapped up RC 15 with Ram Charan before her marriage. Her most recent release SatyaPrem Ki Katha is directed by Sameer Vidwans. The title was originally slated to be Satyanarayan Ki Katha. Jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures, the drama was theatrically releasrd on 29 June 2023.