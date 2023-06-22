Kiara Advani Says Hubby Sidharth Malhotra Is ‘Taka Tak’ In a Hilarious Chat With Paps; Watch

Kiara Advani was in a fun mood when she ran into the paparazzi on Wednesday night. The actress was spotted at the promotions of his upcoming movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Between the promotional spree, she caught up with the paparazzi and spoke to them about various topics, including Sidharth Malhotra.

In a video by the paparazzo, a cameraman was heard praising Kiara, even calling her a down to earth person. “Kiara ji aap bohot down to earth ho aap bohot dheere chalte ho," the cameraman was heard saying, adding the reason that since she is walking slowly, she is down to earth. Kiara was seen smiled wide and replied, “Isliye?"

In an attempt to keep the conversation going, a cameraman congratulated Kiara on her wedding. She jokingly asked “Abhi bhi?". When asked about her newly purchased Mercedes, she added laughingly “Ek ek karke sab bata do". They then asked her how Sidharth was doing and Kiara adorably replied “Taka Tak", before she took off.

Watch the video here:

The Shershaah couple has always made our hearts melt with their romantic gestures and cute interactions. Recently, Kiara posted stunning photographs of a photoshoot where she donned a beautiful red fusion dress, and her husband couldn’t stop himself from commenting with heart eyes and fire emojis. Even the snippets from their trip to Japan made the Internet swoon, calling them ‘couple goals’.

On the work front, Kiara is busy preparing for the release of SatyaPrem ki Katha this June. She is reuniting again with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star, Kartik Aaryan. This glamorous couple is expected to make magic again with their chemistry. The movie is directed by Sameer Vidwans and has Gajraj Rao, Anooradha Patel, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Shikha Talsania, Nirmiti Sawant, Rajpal Yadav, and Siddharth Randheria in key roles.

Also, the Kabir Singh actress is set to work with Ram Charan again in filmmaker S. Shankar’s Game Changer.