Kiara Advani Says 'Pati' Sidharth Malhotra Is An 'Amazing Cook': 'Woh Banate Hai...Main Kha Leti Hu'

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. The two never fail to shower love on one another. Recently, the SatyaPrem Ki Katha actress attended NDTV’s Jai Jawan event when she talked about her husband Sidharth’s culinary skills and called him an ‘amazing cook’.

During the show, a soldier asked Kiara Advani, “Apne apni rasoi mein sabse pehle recipe kya banayi thi shaadi ke baad? (What recipe did you make in your kitchen for the first time after getting married?)” Kiara smiled and revealed that she hasn’t cooked anything after her wedding. “Kuch nahi banaya aab tak. Pani garam kara hoga (I haven’t made anything yet. Must have just boiled water),” she said.

Kiara further heaped praises on Sidharth and shared that he loves to cook. “I am lucky kyunki mera joh pati hai he loves to cook. Toh zyaadaatar woh kuch bana lete hai khud ke liye aur main kha leti hu (I am lucky because my husband loves to cook. Mostly, he makes something and I take some of that),” she said.

“He makes really nice bread. It’s difficult to make bread but he makes a great bread,” the actress added.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are now married for over six months now. The two tied the knot on February 7 this year at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. It was a very intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. However, the couple hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

Earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Kiara also opened up on life post her wedding as she also showered love on her hubby. “For the first time, I’m running a home. I used to live in my parent’s home. My mum did it all and we’ve so much respect and value for her right now. But it’s lovely and a beautiful phase. I’m very, very happy,” she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra has Karan Johar’s Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force in his pipeline. On the other hand, Kiara Advani was last seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Next, she will share the screen space with Ram Charan in Game Changer. Besides this, Kiara is also likely to be seen in Don 3. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.