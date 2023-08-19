Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Hold Hands, Can't Stop Smiling, Fans Call Them 'Cuties'; Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most beautiful couples in Bollywood. Fans just adore them and cannot stop showering love. Well, on Friday night they were spotted holding hands at Don 3 producer Riteish Sindhwani’s birthday bash. The couple’s appearance set social media abuzz, with fans calling them ‘cuties.’

In the video, shared by Voompla, we can see Kiara wearing an A Line flared dress. She was looking very beautiful in shimmer makeup. To make it look bolder, the actress applied red colour lipstick. She kept her hair simple and left it open. While on the other Sidharth was wearing a printed shirt with the same colour pants. He was undoubtedly looking dapper in comfy clothes. Both were making a stylish couple appearance. They posed for shutterbugs before heading for the party. Fans were quick enough to react. They called them cuties. One of the fans wrote, “Lovely couple’. Another wrote, “Evil eyes off”.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Recently, the SatyaPrem Ki Katha actress attended NDTV’s Jai Jawan event when she talked about her husband Sidharth’s culinary skills and called him an ‘amazing cook’. During the show, a soldier asked Kiara Advani, “Apne apni rasoi mein sabse pehle recipe kya banayi thi shaadi ke baad? (What recipe did you make in your kitchen for the first time after getting married?)” Kiara smiled and revealed that she hasn’t cooked anything after her wedding. “Kuch nahi banaya aab tak. Pani garam kara hoga (I haven’t made anything yet. Must have just boiled water),” she said.

Kiara further heaped praises on Sidharth and shared that he loves to cook. “I am lucky kyunki mera joh pati hai he loves to cook. Toh zyaadaatar woh kuch bana lete hai khud ke liye aur main kha leti hu (I am lucky because my husband loves to cook. Mostly, he makes something and I take some of that),” she said.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Yodha and he will also making his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s project. Kiara will share the screen space with Ram Charan in Game Changer. Besides this, Kiara is also likely to be seen in Don 3.