Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Hold Hands, Twin In White For SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening; Photos

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most loved Bollywood couples for a reason. The two actors never fail to leave everyone in complete awe, each time they make a public appearance together. On Wednesday evening too, Kiara and Sidharth impressed everyone as they arrived for former’s SatyaPrem Ki Katha screening in Mumbai.

In the pictures that surfaced online, Kiara and Sidharth were seen holding hands as they arrived for SatyaPrem Ki Katha screening. The two actors were twinning in white. Kiara sported a suit and looked prettiest as ever. On the other hand, Sidharth looked charming as always in a white t-shirt layered with a denim shirt and blue jeans. Their pictures screamed love and left everyone completely impressed. Kiara and Sidharth were also accompanied by the former’s parents.

Recently, Sidharth also gave a shout-out to his wife and Kartik Aaryan for their upcoming movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha. He shared the film’s trailer on his Instagram Stories and expressed his admiration, saying, “Trailer looks lovely Ki. Can’t wait to meet Katha. Good luck to you and the team!”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7 this year at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. However, the couple hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

Talking about Kiara’s movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha, it marks her second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Besides Kiara and Kartik, the film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles. It will hit theatres on June 29, 2023.