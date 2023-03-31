Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Steal Our Hearts at NMACC Event, Bond With Kareena Kapoor; Watch Video

Trust Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to make our hearts flutter! The newlywed couple made their way to the NMACC launch event on Friday night and stole our hearts with their appearance. Sid and Kiara opted for stunning outfits for the special night. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress was seen wearing a stone-embedded, fitted blouse with a dazzling lehenga that had silver work on it.

Kiara sported a long, matching cape as well with the outfit. She left her hair loose to complete her look. Meanwhile, Sidharth offered fashion goals with his cream outfit. Kiara and Sidharth walked hand-in-hand and held each other close as they posed for pictures.

After the photo op, the couple was seen making their way to Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, who stood outside the hall where the launch event was talking place. Watch the video below:

It is no secret that Kiara is Isha Ambani’s close friend. Isha was seen attending Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding earlier this year.

Besides Sidharth and Kiara, the grand launch was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Rajinikanth, Ekta Kapoor and Aamir Khan. The launch event took place at the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex, where the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is situated.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. He recently wrapped up Rohit Shetty’s film Indian Police Force. Sidharth has a busy year ahead as he will begin shooting for Yodha with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna. Whereas, Kiara Advani will be reuniting with Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha. She also has RC 15 with Ram Charan in her pipeline.

