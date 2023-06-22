CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Honey SinghHema MaliniAdipurushRam CharanVijay Varma
Home » Movies » Kiara Advani Slays In White Outfit, Kartik Aaryan Looks Uber Cool As They Promote SatyaPrem Ki Katha
1-MIN READ

Kiara Advani Slays In White Outfit, Kartik Aaryan Looks Uber Cool As They Promote SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 17:41 IST

Mumbai, India

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani get spotted in town. Photo: Viral Bhayani

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani get spotted in town. Photo: Viral Bhayani

SatyaPrem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.

After the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are reuniting for another family entertainer SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29. Ahead of the film’s release, the stars have kick-started the promotions in full swing. Today, earlier in the day, the duo were spotted in town for the same.

Kiara looked all things breezy and beautiful in an all-pastel ensemble. She kept her makeup minimalistic and donned hoop earrings. She left he wavy locks loose and wore matching heels. Kartik on the other hand looked dapper in a beige sweater teamed with a light brown overcoat. Both of them posed together for the paparazzi and donned their brightest smiles.

Have a look :

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will soon be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Photo: Viral Bhayani
Kartik Aaryan looked uber cool as he got captured in town. Photo: Viral Bhayani
Kiara Advani looked breathtakingly gorgeous in an off-white attire. Photo: Viral Bhayani
RELATED NEWS

Earlier this month, the makers dropped the trailer of the film which was widely loved and appreciated by fans and cine lovers. The film features the duo playing a married couple. However, it doesn’t seem that Kiara’s character Katha is very happy in the marriage.

In the trailer, Kartik’s SatyaPrem and Kiara’s Katha seem to have bumped into each other at a gathering in Gujarat. While Katha makes it clear that she is already dating someone, SatyaPrem doesn’t seem to be affected by her relationship status as he falls for her. He decides to wait for her if she wants to get into a serious relationship. The trailer soon cuts to the couple getting married but it is not all hunky-dory. The trailer goes on to show that their marriage is filled with highs and lows. The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Shikha Talsania, and Nirmiti Sawant in pivotal roles.

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will be released in theatres on 29th June 2023.

About the Author
Aditi Giri
Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. kartik aaryan
  3. kiara advani
first published:June 22, 2023, 17:33 IST
last updated:June 22, 2023, 17:41 IST