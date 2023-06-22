Kiara Advani Slays In White Outfit, Kartik Aaryan Looks Uber Cool As They Promote SatyaPrem Ki Katha

After the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are reuniting for another family entertainer SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29. Ahead of the film’s release, the stars have kick-started the promotions in full swing. Today, earlier in the day, the duo were spotted in town for the same.

Kiara looked all things breezy and beautiful in an all-pastel ensemble. She kept her makeup minimalistic and donned hoop earrings. She left he wavy locks loose and wore matching heels. Kartik on the other hand looked dapper in a beige sweater teamed with a light brown overcoat. Both of them posed together for the paparazzi and donned their brightest smiles.

Have a look :

Earlier this month, the makers dropped the trailer of the film which was widely loved and appreciated by fans and cine lovers. The film features the duo playing a married couple. However, it doesn’t seem that Kiara’s character Katha is very happy in the marriage.

In the trailer, Kartik’s SatyaPrem and Kiara’s Katha seem to have bumped into each other at a gathering in Gujarat. While Katha makes it clear that she is already dating someone, SatyaPrem doesn’t seem to be affected by her relationship status as he falls for her. He decides to wait for her if she wants to get into a serious relationship. The trailer soon cuts to the couple getting married but it is not all hunky-dory. The trailer goes on to show that their marriage is filled with highs and lows. The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Shikha Talsania, and Nirmiti Sawant in pivotal roles.

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will be released in theatres on 29th June 2023.