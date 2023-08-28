Kiara Advani Sports Comfy Casuals, Greets The Paps With A Smile; Fans Say 'Still Glowing From Wedding'

Kiara Advani is undoubtedly at the top of her game with back-to-back hits in the form of Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Jug Jug Jeeyo and SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The actress that tied the knots with her Shershah co-star Sidharth Malhotra earlier this year has been grabbing all the headlines and quite deservingly so. As the actress preps herself for her upcoming lineup of movies, she was papped in Bandra on Sunday and needless to say, her charm caught the attention of the netizens.

On Monday, popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani shared a clip of Kiara Advani, sporting a comfy and casual purple tank top and baggy pants. The SatyaPrem Ki Katha actress stepped out of the vanity van in Bandra, struck some poses for the paparazzi, with a wide smile on her face before stepping inside her luxurious car and exiting the scene. However, she greeted the paps by waving at them. As always, Kiara Advani looked beautiful, even in her simple avatar.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, netizens flooded the comment section with compliments. One of them wrote, “natural beautyyy." Another one commented,

“still glowing from the wedding 😅❤️." Someone else said, “Kitni cute na ❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍." A fan also stated, “Gorgeous as ever!"

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

were recently captured stepping out for a dinner date in town. Several photos and videos from their night out had gone viral. For the date, Kiara looked the prettiest in a white mini frock, while Sidharth looked uber cool in a blue T-shirt. Kiara completed her look with a no make-up look, a free hairdo, and a matching handbag. Both donned their brightest smiles, and held each other’s hand while the shutterbugs captured them.

Kiara Advani married Sidharth Malhotra on February 7 this year in the presence of their close friends and family members in Rajasthan. They fell in love with each other while shooting for their hit film Shershaah. The couple later hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

Later, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Kiara opened up on life post her wedding and how it has made her appreciate her mother more than ever. “For the first time, I’m running a home. I used to live in my parent’s home. My mum did it all and we’ve so much respect and value for her right now. But it’s lovely and a beautiful phase. I’m very, very happy,” she said.

Recently, their film Shershaah won big at the National Film Awards. The film, which is based on the life of late Captain Vikram Batra, has been honoured with the Special Jury Award in the Features Film category.

On the work front, Kiara Advani

will share the screen space with Ram Charan in Game Changer. Besides this, Kiara is also likely to be seen in Don 3 with Ranveer Singh. Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.