Kiara Advani Steals Hearts as She Joins Kartik Aaryan at SatyaPrem Ki Katha Trailer Success Party

Kiara Advani was seen attending the success bash of SatyaPrem Ki Katha trailer on Monday night. The actress, who stars in the film with Kartik Aaryan, was spotted by the paparazzi at the success party venue, rocking a chic summer look. Kiara stepped out in a stylish pair of beige pants which she paired with a white crop top. She completed her looks with a pair of beige footwear and a standout neon bag.

The actress was seen greeting the paparazzi and smiling for the cameras before she joined the team of SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Meanwhile, Kartik maintained a low profile as he made his way to the party. The actor was seen weariing a yellow shirt and a pair of denim pants. He also briefly greeting the paparazzi, posed for the cameras and headed into the party.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha’s trailer gave a glimpse of an intense romantic film in the making. In the film, which reunites hit on-screen pair Kartik and Kiara a year after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, features the duo playing a married couple. However, it doesn’t seem that Kiara’s character Katha is very happy in the marriage.

In the trailer, Kartik’s SatyaPrem and Kiara’s Katha seem to have bumped into each other at a gathering in Gujarat. While Katha makes it clear that she is already dating someone, SatyaPrem doesn’t seem to be affected by her relationship status as he falls for her. He decides to wait for her if she wants to get into a serious relationship. The trailer soon cuts to the couple getting married but it is not all hunky-dory. The trailer goes on to show that their marriage is filled with highs and lows. The trailer has received much love.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.