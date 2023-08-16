Kiara Advani Stuns Fans In No Makeup Look, Gets Papped In Printed Co-ord Set; Watch

Kiara Advani is currently basking under the success of her film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film was loved by fans. Well, today she was spotted in the city wearing no makeup and the video went viral in no time. This is not the first time fans have spotted her with no makeup. She is often clicked like this. Kiara has once again left fans mesmerized with her natural beauty as she confidently stepped out in a no-makeup look. The actress was today spotted by paparazzi wearing a printed co-ord set, effortlessly blending comfort and style.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Kiara coming out of the lift in a printed co-ord set. She is not wearing any makeup and proudly flaunting her blemish-free skin. She was smiling and posing for the shutterbugs. Her hair was left open. The video of Kiara’s no-makeup look and stylish co-ord set quickly made waves on social media platforms, sparking a flurry of praise and adoration from fans.

Watch the video here:

Recently, the SatyaPrem Ki Katha actress attended NDTV’s Jai Jawan event when she talked about her husband Sidharth’s culinary skills and called him an ‘amazing cook’. During the show, a soldier asked Kiara Advani, “Apne apni rasoi mein sabse pehle recipe kya banayi thi shaadi ke baad? (What recipe did you make in your kitchen for the first time after getting married?)” Kiara smiled and revealed that she hasn’t cooked anything after her wedding. “Kuch nahi banaya aab tak. Pani garam kara hoga (I haven’t made anything yet. Must have just boiled water),” she said.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will share the screen space next with Ram Charan in Game Changer. Besides this, Kiara is also likely to be seen in Don 3. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.