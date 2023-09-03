Kiara Advani Stuns In Black, Holds Sidharth Malhotra's Hand at Gadar 2 Success Party; Watch Video

Sunny Deol hosted a grand Gadar 2 party and Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were among those invited. The starry couple, who tied the knot earlier this year, were seen making their way to the party hand-in-hand. Kiara and Sid oozed power couple energy as they made their way to the red carpet. Kiara was seen wearing a gorgeous black outfit for the night. The dress featured a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline that raised temperatures.

Sidharth twinned with Kiara in a black shirt and pant look. The couple posed for the paparazzi before they made their way to the party. In another video surfaced online, Kiara and Sid were seen catching up with director Kabir Khan. A clip of their interaction was shared on Reddit. Watch the videos below:

Gadar 2 has successfully replicated that success in 2023. Trade expert Taran Adarsh revealed on Saturday (September 2), “#Gadar2 is an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE, inches closer to ₹ 500 cr… Await the JUMP on [fourth] Sat and Sun… [Week 4] Fri 5.20 cr. Total: ₹ 487.65 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice." The film is expected to enter Rs 500 crore soon.

The Sunny Deol film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but a turn of events lands Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.

Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth have also been busy with their upcoming projects. It is rumoured that Kiara might have bagged a role in Don 3. On the other hand, Sidharth will be seen in Yodha, set to release later this year.