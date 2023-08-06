Kiara Advani Stuns in Green, Sidharth Malhotra Is Hot Munda in White at Amritpal Singh's Bash; Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra joined Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, among others, at producer Amritpal Singh’s birthday bash. The star-studded party took place in Mumbai on Saturday night. The happy couple was spotted making their way to the bash together. Kiara and Sidharth were seen deep in conversation when the cameras spotted them. However, they took a quick break from their chat to smile for the cameras.

For the night out, Kiara was seen wearing a cute green and white dress. She kept her make-up minimal and let her hair down for the indoor bash. Meanwhile, Sidharth looked hot in a white shirt. Watch the video below:

Kiara and Sidharth recently returned from their international vacation. The couple spent last week at an exotic location, ringing in Kiara’s birthday. On Friday, they were spotted at the airport, returning from their break. The duo turned heads as they twinned in white ensembles, giving fans major relationship goals.

Sidharth Malhotra was seen wearing a white colour tee paired with beige colour track pants. Kiara was wearing lavender colour pants paired with a white colour hooded sweatshirt. The couple smiled and greeted the shutterbugs and their fans at the airport, as they exited together.

On July 31, Kiara Advani shared a lovely video from her travel diaries with Sidharth on Instagram. Wishing herself a happy birthday, Kiara penned, “Happy Birthdayyyy to meeee. Blessed, Grateful for every day and all the love.” In the video, Kiara was seen wearing a stone-encrusted black swimsuit and dived into the water from a yacht. She was accompanied by Sidharth, sporting red shorts. The duo flashed big smiles and swam in the blue waters.

On the work front, Sidharth is reportedly set to play an army officer once again in the upcoming movie Yodha. Sidharth Malhotra is also making his OTT debut with the upcoming Amazon Prime series, Indian Police Force. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will be next seen in the upcoming political drama Game Changer, which stars Ram Charan in the lead role. The S Shankar directorial will hit the theatres in January 2024.