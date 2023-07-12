Kiara Advani Thinks Hubby Sidharth Malhotra Is Looking 'Too Hot' In These Pics

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Bollywood’s most beloved couple, have earned a special place in the hearts of their fans. Their romantic equation and frequent PDA captivate their fans, leaving them in awe. Recently, Sidharth Malhotra shared stylish pictures of himself on his Instagram handle. And, guess who commented! Yup, it was wifey Kiara Advani. Her “too hot" reaction in no time was an obvious one.

Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Talking about his look, Sidharth Malhotra opted for a dark grey coloured t-shirt and cargo pants for the photoshoot. He complemented his ensemble by adding a rust-brown leather jacket with dark green stripes on both sleeves. For the footwear, he wore a pair of brown boots.

Accompanying the pictures, Sidharth Malhotra wrote in the caption, “Seize the day, be your own hero (with a red heart and flexed biceps emoticon)."

Amidst the sizzling photoshoot, what truly grabbed the attention of social media users was the response of Sidharth Malhotra’s wife and actress Kiara Advani. Reacting to her husband’s post, the leading lady of Satyaprem Ki Katha showered her love and admiration as she dropped heart eyes, fire, hot face, and red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Apart from Kiara Advani, fans also flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emojis, as soon as the post surfaced on the internet. A user wrote, “Sidharth Malhotra always PERFECT (with two fire emojis)," while another commented, “Kiara Advani is lucky (with a fire heart emoji)."

On the work front, Kiara Advani has an array of exciting films in her pipeline. She was last seen with Kartik Aaryan, her co-star from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Prior to her marriage, the actress wrapped up RC 15 alongside Ram Charan. Recent reports have also indicated that the producers of Jee Le Zaara are contemplating casting Kiara, following Priyanka Chopra’s purported departure from the project.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra’s latest appearance was in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Additionally, he is set to collaborate with his mentor Karan Johar once again for Yodha, which will feature Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The release of the film has been delayed, and the new release date is now December 15. Recently, he finished shooting for Rohit Shetty’s police series, Indian Police Force which will also star Shilpa Shetty.

