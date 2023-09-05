Kiara Advani To Romance Dhanush In Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein? Know Here

It was earlier reported that Tamil superstar Dhanush will reunite with director Aanand L Rai for the third time for the film titled Tere Ishk Mein. The film will belong to the same universe as their 2013 collaboration Raanjhanaa. And now, if the latest reports are to be believed, Kiara Advani is also in talks for the movie.

According to a report by India Glitz, Dhanush’s character will be named Shankar and the film will tell a love story set against the backdrop of the Air Force. The report claims that Kiara Advani is being roped in to play the female lead. However, it should also be noted that there is no official confirmation regarding this so far.

Reportedly, the film will be shot in three months, beginning in either November or December. The first schedule of the film will be shot in Uttar Pradesh. Tere Ishk Mein is scheduled to be released next year in June.

The film’s story, dialogues and screenplay have been written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. Himanshu is known for his work in films like Tanu Weds Manu, Atrangi Re, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan and Zero among others. Neeraj is known for films like An Action Hero and Vivaah.

Vishal Sinha has been roped in as the cinematographer for the film. He has previously worked on films like Bobby Jasoos, Raanjhanaa and Jabariya Jodi to name a few. Vicky Kushal’s father Sham Kaushal is the stunt director for the film. He has worked on many popular Bollywood films including Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Padmaavat, Phantom and Gunday.

Dhanush had announced the film earlier in June this year on X (formerly known as Twitter). He shared a note that read, “10 years of Raanjhanaa, Some films change your life forever and it’s apt to say this is one such film. Indeed, it changed all our lives. My sincere thanks to each and every one of you for making Raanjhanaa a classic. Now after a decade… a story from the world of Raanjhanaa, TERE ISHK MEIN. I don’t know what kind of journey awaits me. But I’m sure it’s gonna be an adventure, for us and you all. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently shooting for his directorial film Raayan in Chennai. The film’s shoot is expected to be over by November this year.