Kiara Advani To Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Actresses Who Sizzled In Bikini Avatars

Celebrities in both Bollywood and South film industries have been hogging the limelight lately. While some movie enthusiasts are keen to learn the updates of the latest films, others are interested to find out about their personal lives. Actresses in both the film worlds have always been the talk of the town.

Be it making an impression with their enthralling style statements or raising the temperatures in captivating bikini shoots, these divas have our full attention. Today, let’s take a look at some Bollywood and South film actresses in their sizzling bikini avatars.

Kiara Advani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Every time Kiara Advani makes a public appearance or drops pictures on social media, we are simply left gushing. Her fashion wardrobe has a mesmerising collection of Western fits and traditional wear. But there is no denying that she looks like a sweetheart in a bikini. Take a look at this bright yellow bikini, that Kiara layered with a serene white shrug and a beige-coloured hat. Simply gorgeous!

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Another B-town diva that we just can’t seem to take our eyes off is Janhvi Kapoor. If her photoshoots have earned the label of stunning, then her bikini pictures can rightfully be called mesmerising. In these pictures, Janhvi can be seen dressed in a cool blue and ribbed bikini that she paired up with a denim skirt, looking adorable.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been stealing our hearts with her charm lately. The actress who is busy shooting for Citadel India, makes sure to keep her fans posted on her whereabouts. Although she rarely shares pictures in beach peripherals, when she does, it whips up a storm on the internet. Look at how she aces the all-black bikini avatar with the perfect oomph.

Anushka Shetty

Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty might have refrained from posting herself wearing beach peripherals. But she left us swooning in an all-black bikini in the 2009 Telugu film Billa. The actress shelled out boss lady vibes, in the appealing attire, sporting a pair of uber-cool sunglasses that amped up her style game further.

Nayanthara

Another actress who donned a bikini for a film is Nayanthara. She too grabbed eyeballs in her sizzling avatar wearing a jet black-bikini with a same-hued sarong for the 2007 Tamil film Billa. Now, reports claim that Nayanthara is yet again ready to light up the screens on fire with a bikini look in her upcoming film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.