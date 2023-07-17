Kiara Recalls Crying Over ‘Negativity’ Around SatyaPrem Ki Katha: ‘Sidharth Told Me, What’s Wrong…’

Kiara Advani confessed she was affected by the negativity that surrounded SatyaPrem Ki Katha ahead of its release and Sidharth Malhotra stepped in to support her. The actress starred with Kartik Aaryan in the film and ahead of the film’s release, the film and Kiara were subjected to trolling. While the film faced flak for the remake of Pakistani hit song Pasoori, Kiara tackled naysayers online after she shared stills from the movie in which she was seen decked up as a bride and sitting at a mandap with Kartik.

Although Kiara refrained from detailing on a particular incident of trolling that impacted her, she did confess that it shook her. Speaking with Film Companion, Kiara revealed that while she doesn’t usually read comments online, she does read remarks made on her professional posts. She admitted that trolling on one of her work posts impacted her so much that Sidharth offered his comfort and wisdom to help her move on.

“The first time I felt this sense of overbearing, like something is overpowering me with social media was during the time of SatyaPrem Ki Katha when the movie was coming out. I had just been married and I suddenly felt like there was a very weird negativity that was going on about just certain scenes. ‘Usne ye kyun kiya,’ ‘Wo kyun kiya’ and maybe it was to do with ‘Oh, now she is married’ and all of that. And I just felt like, wait what has happened here? This is all too new for me because on the one hand, people troll you for ridiculous things but on the other hand, people were trolling you because you are a married actor and you are expected to be or say or do a certain thing. And that got to me slightly and it got to me in a way that I was not able to just like brush it off. I was not able to see past it. It was really affecting me. My team was like, ‘Forget it. What’s wrong with you?'" she said.

Kiara added that she had not discussed the trolling with Sidharth but he had seen the comments on his own and chose not to bring it up because “He didn’t want to make a big deal about it." Eventually, he offered to give her some words of wisdom which helped Kiara.

“He was the one who explained it to me that, ‘Look, there will always be these negative trollers and this and that. But if you are going to give so much importance to this and be sitting at home and crying and behaving like sh*t has hit the roof right now, what’s wrong with you? You don’t know them, they don’t know you, these could be certain fans who are not happy we got married, just let it be. They will grow up but why are you going into that? Why are you letting it get to you?’ And I realised that if he is so mature about it, why am I sitting and feeling all of these things? That’s when I was like thank god I have somebody who has got so much wisdom and maturity and experience in this matter to kind of tell me that don’t pay attention to this stuff," she added.

She realised that she needed to change her perspective and focus on the good things written about her instead of focusing on a few bad comments. She added that it was important to focus on the positive to remain sane.

Kiara was lauded for her performance in SatyaPrem Ki Katha. In the future, Kiara has Game Changer with Ram Charan and War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.