Kiara Advani Turns 31: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIARA ADVANI: Today, July 31 holds special significance for Kiara Advani as it marks her first birthday after tying the knot with Sidharth Malhotra. Earlier this year, her marriage news created quite a buzz among the media and fans, and now everyone eagerly awaits to see how she’ll celebrate her birthday as a newlywed.

Last year, Kiara was showered with love and warm wishes from her fans, fellow actors, and colleagues in the Bollywood industry. Many of her co-stars and friends took to social media to express their admiration and send heartfelt messages on her special day.

Looking forward to 2023, there’s a lot of excitement among fans for Kiara’s latest and upcoming movies. Let’s take a sneak peek at what she has in store for us:

Kiara Advani Birthday: Latest and Upcoming Movies

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kiara stars in this highly successful horror-comedy sequel as a modern woman entangled in the mysteries of a haunted mansion. Her acting skills and comic timing add a charming touch, promising both thrills and laughs for the audience. Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Kiara displays her versatility in this heartwarming family drama, sharing the screen with a talented cast. The film delves into the ups and downs of relationships, and Kiara’s heartfelt performances and chemistry with her co-stars have garnered much attention. RC 15 (Upcoming)

Kiara joins forces with renowned filmmaker Shankar for this action-packed thriller. The film guarantees intense action and an engaging plot, giving Kiara the opportunity to showcase her magnetic energy in a genre she hasn’t explored much before. Mr. Lele (Upcoming)

This comedy flick reunites Kiara with director Shashank Khaitan and co-star Varun Dhawan, promising a laugh riot. Kiara’s lively presence on screen is expected to leave the audience in stitches, thanks to her impeccable comic timing. Adrishya (Upcoming)

Kiara takes on an intriguing role in this thriller, entangling her character in a mind-bending mystery. The film’s unique storyline will keep the audience on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating Kiara’s gripping performance.

Kiara Advani’s impeccable film choices and stellar performances continue to captivate audiences, cementing her position as one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actresses. With an exciting lineup of movies, Kiara’s star power is set to shine even brighter in the years to come.