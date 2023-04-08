Kiara Advani Turns Head In Sexy Red Thigh-High Slit Dress, Netizens Call Her 'Hottest'

Kiara Advani has been making headlines ever since she got married to Sidharth Malhotra. Well, the actress was recently in Kashmir shooting for her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan. But now she is back in town and had even stepped outside to attend an award show. And needless to say, her look for the event was drop-dead gorgeous.

On Friday, a paparazzo handle dropped a clip of Kiara Advani arriving at the venue in her bewitching attire. The Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actress looked stunning in a shimmering metallic red dress that featured an asymmetrical waist with a thigh-high slit. She accentuated her look with bronze makeup and nude lipstick. As she got out of her car, Kiara blew flying kisses to the paps and fans.

Check out the video:

Kiara Advani also took to her Instagram feed to drop a video in her beautiful ensemble. She could be seen striking various poses that synced perfectly with the music. She wrote in the caption, “I just wanna have a good night". She then went on to drop a couple of pictures, one of them being a portrait and the other one against a bronze backdrop. For this one, she only used a flaming heart emoji.

Several fans were quick to notice that Kiara Advani’s beau Sidharth Malhotra liked her posts within seconds. One of them wrote, “Look at Sid liking the photos within 2 minutes!" Another one commented, “20 secs and liked by Sid!"

Someone else said, “Hottest and sexiest woman in the universe!" A fan also stated, “Evil eyes off!!" Raashi Khanna dropped fire emojis.

Kiara Advani has a couple of films in her kitty as well. She also wrapped up RC 15 with Ram Charan before her marriage. SatyaPrem Ki Katha is directed by Sameer Vidwans. The title was originally slated to be Satyanarayan Ki Katha. Jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures, the drama is scheduled to be released theatrically on 29 June 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News