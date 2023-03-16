Kiara Advani Waves At Paps, Looks Dreamy In White For Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Screening; Watch

Each time Kiara Advani is snapped by the paparazzi, she wins everyone’s hearts with her simplicity and style. On Wednesday night too, the actress was papped as she arrived for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway screening. In a video that has now been shared on social media, Kiara can be seen arriving for the screening in her car. Even though the actress did not get down from her car, she waved at paps and flaunted her million-dollar smile. Kiara sported a white outfit and looked gorgeous as ever. She kept her makeup simple and kept her hair open.

Soon after the video was shared, several fans took to the comment section and dropped red heart emojis for their favourite actress. “So pretty Kii," one of the fans wrote. “Ladies and gentlemen..white has chosen its embassador😩😍… KIARA," another comment read.

Among others, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal, Shruti Haasan, Katrina Kaif, Neetu Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor also attended Rani Mukherji’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway screening. The film revolves around a decade-old infamous battle of an Indian Couple fighting for the custody of two children with the Norway government.

Meanwhile, talking about Kiara, she was last seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera. She is currently working on RC 15, a film starring Ram Charan. She has also been working on Satyaprem Ki Katha for which she will once again unite with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aarya.

Last month, Kiara Advani also attended the News18 Showsha Reel Awards where she was honoured as the ‘Star of The Year’. This was with regard to her outstanding performances in films like Govinda Naam Mera, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shershaah.

